Man dies in unexplained incident

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:25 PM August 16, 2021   
A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in Colchester 

A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been found dead at a property in Colchester - with police treating his death as unexplained. 

Emergency services rushed to the scene at a property in Abbot's Road at around 7pm last night, Sunday, August 15.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Officers attended Middlewick Ranges, just off of Abbotts Road, on Sunday 15 August following calls from a member of the public.

"The caller had raised concerns for the welfare of a man on Middlewick Ranges.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of those on scene, the man was pronounced dead at around 8pm.

"The man's death is being treated as unexplained at this time but is not believed to be suspicious."

