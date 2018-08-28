Man dies in village car crash
PUBLISHED: 11:13 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 04 February 2019
A man died at the scene of a crash in a village near Newmarket at the weekend.
Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision on the A1303 Newmarket Road, Bottisham, on Saturday.
The incident happened around 6.40pm when a red Honda Jazz and a black Mercedes A200 collided at the junction of Bell Road.
Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the scene but the driver of the Honda – a man aged in his 70s – was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.
Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101, quoting incident 399 of February 2.
Alternatively, people can report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.