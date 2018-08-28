Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man dies in village car crash

PUBLISHED: 11:13 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 04 February 2019

The crash happened at the Bell Road junction in Bottisham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened at the Bell Road junction in Bottisham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man died at the scene of a crash in a village near Newmarket at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision on the A1303 Newmarket Road, Bottisham, on Saturday.

The incident happened around 6.40pm when a red Honda Jazz and a black Mercedes A200 collided at the junction of Bell Road.

Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the scene but the driver of the Honda – a man aged in his 70s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101, quoting incident 399 of February 2.

Alternatively, people can report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Young defender Ndaba offered professional deal by Ipswich Town

Corrie Ndaba in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘We need to be bold, brave and rise above the taunts’ - Skuse fires up Blues ahead of Norwich clash

Cole Skuse pictured after Town's defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Steve Waller

Man charged with distraction burglary and drug possession

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.Picture: ARCHANT

Famous photographer’s exhibition celebrating women comes to Suffolk

British taekwondo athlete Jade Jones Picture: ANITA CORBIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists