Police are appealing for witnesses after a man collapsed and died in Newmarket.

Police were called to on Old Station Road in Newmarket, just before 2.20pm this afternoon.

Despite the efforts of a member of the public and paramedics the man, thought to be in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

The road was closed for inquiries to be carried out.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man wearing dark jeans and with no top walking along Moulton Road towards Newmarket at around 2pm today (Monday August 10).

Anyone who thinks they may have seen the man should contact Suffolk police and quote CAD 241 of August 10 2020.