Man in 20s is third person to die on Essex roads this weekend

Coggeshall Road in Earls Colne remains closed this morning after a serious crash in the early hours of this morning where a man in his 20s died. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

A man has died in a road accident in Earls Colne this morning and a teenager is in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Essex Police remain at the scene this morning at the junction of Coggeshall Road and America Road.

They were called at 1.40am with reports a red Ford Focus had crashed into a tree.

A man in his 20s died at the scene and another man in his late teens was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning and drivers are advised to avoid the area and plan their journey.

This is the third fatal crash in just over 24 hours in the north Essex area as two other men died in separate accidents between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

On the evening of Friday, July 31, a 17-year-old boy died in a motorbike crash with a lamppost in Kirby Cross.

Shortly before 3pm on Saturday, August 1, a 19-year-old man died in a crash between a white Mercedes and a white Peugeot car on the A120 at Coggeshall.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her late teens were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the car’s movements before the Earls Colne incident.

If you saw a red Ford Focus in the area in the early hours of this morning, have CCTV or dashcam footage, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 164 of August 2.