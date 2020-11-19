E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man summonsed to court following fatal road collision

PUBLISHED: 11:36 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 19 November 2020

A man has been summonsed to court in connection with a fatal collision in December 2018 Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

A man is due to appear in court next month in connection with a fatal car collision.

John Hughes, 44, of Colchester, died after he was involved in a collision with a Ford Mondeo in Harwich Road, Lawford, on December 8, 2018.

Jack Robinson, 22, of Lydgate Close, Lawford, has been summonsed to face charges of dangerous driving and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice, driving without insurance, failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on December 2.

