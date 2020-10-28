Drama as man escapes police custody, is chased down and arrested
PUBLISHED: 18:47 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:27 28 October 2020
A man has been arrested after escaping police officers and being chased down in Stowmarket.
Officers were called to Bury Street on Wednesday, October 28, at 11.05am to a report of criminal damage.
Upon arrival police found the suspect, however he escaped their custody and made off towards the railway station.
The man, in his 30s, was then caught and arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage, obstructing an officer, assaulting a police officer and escaping lawful custody.
He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.
Dashcam footage from a passing driver at the junction of Station Road West and Gipping Way shows multiple police cars racing through the streets on their way to the scene.
