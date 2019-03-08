Man remains in critical condition after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 40s is fighting for his life in hospital following a major collision on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

The emergency services rushed to the scene after a lorry and pedestrian collided on a slip road on the A14 at about 5.50pm yesterday evening, closing the road in both directions.

Police described the pedestrian’s injuries as “life-threatening” and confirmed he remains in a “critical condition”.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, by air ambulance.

The on-slip road at junction 43 was closed for several hours, re-opening at 10.45pm.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called to a road traffic accident on the A14 near junction 43 around 6pm last evening. One person was treated at scene and airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries.”

Motorists were advised by Highways England to allow plenty of time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact Sgt 1464 Mark Barney from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds on 101 or email mark.barney@suffolk.pnn.police.uk”.