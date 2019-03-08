Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man remains in critical condition after lorry crash on A14

PUBLISHED: 10:52 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 20 March 2019

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 40s is fighting for his life in hospital following a major collision on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

The emergency services rushed to the scene after a lorry and pedestrian collided on a slip road on the A14 at about 5.50pm yesterday evening, closing the road in both directions.

Police described the pedestrian’s injuries as “life-threatening” and confirmed he remains in a “critical condition”.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, by air ambulance.

The on-slip road at junction 43 was closed for several hours, re-opening at 10.45pm.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called to a road traffic accident on the A14 near junction 43 around 6pm last evening. One person was treated at scene and airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries.”

Motorists were advised by Highways England to allow plenty of time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact Sgt 1464 Mark Barney from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds on 101 or email mark.barney@suffolk.pnn.police.uk”.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE