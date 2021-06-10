Published: 12:51 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM June 10, 2021

The body of a man was found in Castle Park in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man has sadly been found dead in Castle Park, Colchester.

Police arrived at the scene in Kings Meadow at around 5.10am this morning (June 10) after receiving a call with concerns for the welfare of a man.

Officers cordoned off parts of the park as investigations were carried out.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We were called with concerns for the welfare of a man in Kings Meadow, in Colchester, shortly after 5.10am this morning.

"We arrived and sadly found a man had died.

"There are no suspicious circumstances around his death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

