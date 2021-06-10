Man's body found in Colchester as police cordon off park
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has sadly been found dead in Castle Park, Colchester.
Police arrived at the scene in Kings Meadow at around 5.10am this morning (June 10) after receiving a call with concerns for the welfare of a man.
Officers cordoned off parts of the park as investigations were carried out.
A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We were called with concerns for the welfare of a man in Kings Meadow, in Colchester, shortly after 5.10am this morning.
"We arrived and sadly found a man had died.
"There are no suspicious circumstances around his death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.
