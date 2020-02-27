Breaking

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

The body of a man has been discovered inside a car in Needham Market.

Police were called to a car park in Barrett's Lane just after 10.30am on Wednesday, February 27, to reports a man's body had been discovered inside a vehicle.

The man, who was aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained at this time, although police do not believe it to be suspicious.

The next of kin has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.