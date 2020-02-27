E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

PUBLISHED: 11:33 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 27 February 2020

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The body of a man has been discovered inside a car in Needham Market.

Police were called to a car park in Barrett's Lane just after 10.30am on Wednesday, February 27, to reports a man's body had been discovered inside a vehicle.

The man, who was aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained at this time, although police do not believe it to be suspicious.

The next of kin has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In pictures: Suffolk’s first sighting of snow this winter

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Get free chocolates in Suffolk this Saturday - including hot cross bun truffles

Marimba launches its new seasonal chocolates at the weekend with free samples available all day Picture: Marimba

Warning over ‘British Gas’ scam calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam 'British Gas' calls Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Adult training company ranked ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted

Ofsted has branded the training provided for young people working in the childcare sector by People and Business Development of Haverhill as 'Inadequate'. Picture FILE/PA PHOTOS
Drive 24