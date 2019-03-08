Man guilty of raping woman in Lowestoft

Ajay Rana, 35, has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced tomorrow after being convicted of the 2017 rape of a woman in Lowestoft.

Rana, formerly of May Road, Lowestoft, was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court today, Monday 3 June, following a two-week trial.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court tomorrow Tuesday 4 June.

The attack happened around 5am on Saturday 9 December 2017 as the victim - a woman aged in her 30s - walked along Oulton Road.

Rana, driving a silver Ford Fiesta, pulled up alongside her and offered her a lift, saying it was cold and that he had just given a lift to two other people.

She accepted his offer as he appeared to be genuine but at some time between 5am and 5.25am Rana stopped the car in Kimberley Road, where he raped the victim in the vehicle.

She then managed to get out of the car and ran away to a friend's house nearby to get help, and the police were called.

Suffolk police began a major investigation and after pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including forensic work, along with CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, identified Rana as a suspect within five days of when the attack occurred.

The Ford Fiesta was traced and found to be registered to one of Rana's housemates and he was a named driver on the insurance.

On attending Rana's home address officers located some earphones of his and were then able to match DNA from them with swabs taken from the victim.

However, Rana was already on an aeroplane out of the United Kingdom when he was designated as a suspect, flying from Heathrow Airport on the morning of Wednesday 13 December and after taking a connecting flight, arrived in India during the early hours of the following day.

Suffolk police began proceedings to extradite Rana from India and also issued a European Arrest Warrant, which would allow for him to be detained if he attempted to enter another European Union member state.

He was detained under the European Arrest Warrant by Spanish Police in Bilbao on Monday 22 October 2018.

His extradition was approved by the Spanish courts and he was returned to the United Kingdom by officers from Suffolk Constabulary on Monday 12 November and charged with rape the following day.