Man, 30, found with head injuries by side of road

PUBLISHED: 14:40 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 16 May 2019

A 30-year-old man was found with head injuries by the side of the road between Finningham and Rickinghall, near the Suffolk/Norfolk border Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have launched an investigation after a 30-year-old man was found with head injuries in mid Suffolk.

The injured man was discovered at the side of the road between Finningham and Rickinghall between 5.30am and 6am today by a woman who police believe may have been driving a dark blue car.

Detectives believe the same woman gave him a lift to his friend's address in Rickinghall and then left.

The man was later taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police believe the head injuries he suffered are consistent with being assaulted.

Now officers want to speak to the woman who helped the victim this morning as she left without leaving her details.

Witnesses, anyone with information and drivers with dash cam footage are asked to call West CID on 101 quoting reference 37/27649/19 or submit information online.

Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

