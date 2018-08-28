Man freed from vehicle following crash in Ramsey

Fire crews in Essex freed a man from his vehicle following a crash in Ramsey Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A man was freed from his vehicle following a crash in Ramsey near Harwich this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 1.30pm today, Saturday, February 2, to reports of a two-vehicle collision in Church Hill.

Two crews, from Dovercourt and Manningtree, attended the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision this afternoon.

“On arrival, crews advised that two vehicles had been involved in the incident, leaving one man trapped.

“Firefighters worked to stabilise the vehicle and were able to release the casualty by 2.41pm, before leaving him in the care of the Ambulance Service.”