Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man freed from vehicle following crash in Ramsey

PUBLISHED: 17:21 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 02 February 2019

Fire crews in Essex freed a man from his vehicle following a crash in Ramsey Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews in Essex freed a man from his vehicle following a crash in Ramsey Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A man was freed from his vehicle following a crash in Ramsey near Harwich this afternoon.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 1.30pm today, Saturday, February 2, to reports of a two-vehicle collision in Church Hill.

Two crews, from Dovercourt and Manningtree, attended the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision this afternoon.

“On arrival, crews advised that two vehicles had been involved in the incident, leaving one man trapped.

“Firefighters worked to stabilise the vehicle and were able to release the casualty by 2.41pm, before leaving him in the care of the Ambulance Service.”

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thousands of new patients unable to get dentist appointment on NHS, according to survey

Thousands of people are unable to get a dental appointment on the NHS in Suffolk, according to a survey commissioned by NHS England

‘It was a terrific performance’ – U’s boss after 4-0 win at Northampton

Frank Nouble puts the U's 1-0 up at Northampton Town this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Man arrested after five early morning robberies in Colchester - including a woman threatened with knife

A man has been arrested following a series of robberies in ColchesterSuffolk Police stock images. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man freed from vehicle following crash in Ramsey

Fire crews in Essex freed a man from his vehicle following a crash in Ramsey Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Northampton Town 0 Colchester United 4: U’s celebrate big away win

Frank Nouble puts the U's 1-0 up at Northampton Town this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists