Family of missing man concerned for his welfare

A man in his 30s is missing from near Stowmarket in Suffolk.

Jonathan Creighton, 39 and from Stowupland, was last seen at 2.45am this morning, February 18.

He is described as white, 6ft 3in and of medium build. He has dark hair, a goatee and wears glasses.

Mr Creighton was last seen wearing a black Slazenger tracksuit, with grey zip hoody, a dark polo shirt and white Reebok trainers.

Jonathan Creighton - Credit: Suffolk Police

It is believed that he is driving a red Kia Venga with the registration number AV12 CLN.

His family is very concerned for his welfare.

Officers are asking for anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 29 of February 18.