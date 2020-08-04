Man walks into fire station with ring stuck on finger

A man walked into Haverhill Fire Station with a ring stuck on his finger Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Haverhill firefighters were called into action this morning after a man got a ring stuck on his finger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A man walked into Haverhill Fire Station, on Jubilee Walk, just after 11am with a ring stuck on one of his fingers, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Using specialist gear, firefighters were able to remove the ring from the man’s finger by 11.30am.