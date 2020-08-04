Man walks into fire station with ring stuck on finger
PUBLISHED: 13:21 04 August 2020
Archant
Haverhill firefighters were called into action this morning after a man got a ring stuck on his finger.
A man walked into Haverhill Fire Station, on Jubilee Walk, just after 11am with a ring stuck on one of his fingers, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.
Using specialist gear, firefighters were able to remove the ring from the man’s finger by 11.30am.
