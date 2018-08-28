Two-year-old girl ‘grabbed around the wrist’ by unknown man

The man approached and grabbed the two-year-old girl around the wrist on Dellwood Avenue Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Suffolk police have launched an investigation after reports that a man grabbed a toddler whilst she was leaving Guy Fawkes celebration.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 7.15pm on Sunday, November 4, in Dellwood Avenue, Felixstowe, the two-year-old was leaving a fireworks display with her family.

An unknown male, possibly under the influence of alcohol, then grabbed the toddler around the wrist and started asking her questions.

The mother of the child pulled her away and the man proceeded to run off.

The man is described as having an olive complexion, being aged between 30 and 40 years of age and about 5ft 5ins in height.

He has a shaved head, stubble and/or a light beard and is of a medium build.

It is reported that he was wearing blue jeans with a grey top and had an accent.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/64202/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.