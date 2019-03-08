E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man guilty of raping woman on birthday night out

PUBLISHED: 18:06 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 01 November 2019

A man has been found guilty of raping a woman as she celebrated her birthday with a night out in Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man who raped a young woman after meeting her on a night out in Newmarket as she celebrated her birthday is facing jail when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Brunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who denied four offences of rape and was found guilty of all four charges.

He sat in the dock crying with his head in his hands following the guilty verdicts.

Also before the court was Patrick Thompson, 24, of Collinson Avenue, Middlesbrough, who denied one offence of rape and was found not guilty.

Judge Martyn Levett remanded Tajima in custody and ordered a pre-sentence report on him.

Tajima's sentencing hearing will take place on December 2.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis.

During the five day trial the court heard the alleged victim was out in Newmarket celebrating on April 6, 2017, with a group of friends when she first met the men.

The friends were drinking at the Golden Lion pub when the two men joined the group "from time to time" during the evening.

The celebrations then moved onto the nearby Waggon and Horses pub around midnight before Thompson allegedly took the woman to a bed and breakfast in Newmarket where he and Tajima were staying.

As the pair stood outside the B&B after Thompson allegedly raped her, Tajima then returned to the B&B and asked Thompson "Can I pipe her?", the court heard.

Thompson then left and Tajima proceeded to take the woman back into the B&B to rape her.

The court heard the alleged victim's friends went looking for her but when they couldn't find her, they returned to her house to wait for her.

She arrived back home at 2.14am on April 7 and was "disheveled and distressed", the jury heard.

The woman was able to tell police what happened and both men were located and subsequently arrested.

In police interview, Thompson agreed he had sex with the woman but denied rape and claimed it was consensual.

Tajima also admitted having sex with the woman. He also claimed it was consensual.

