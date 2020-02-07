E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man has cash seized after drugs conviction

PUBLISHED: 19:02 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:02 07 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 22-year-old Sudbury scaffolder who was involved in the supply of cannabis has been ordered to pay a £1,625 confiscation order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday February 7 was Bradley Ashdown, of The Street, Assington, who was given a nine month prison sentence suspended for 18 months in August last year after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis.

He was also given a 30 day rehabilitation activity order and ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.

On Friday February 7 Ashdown returned to court for a hearing under the Procceeds of Crime Act which heard that his benefit from his offending was £16,685.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, said Ashdown's only asset was £1,625 seized from him by police and Judge Martyn Levett made a confiscation order in that sum.

Last month Ashdown admitted breaching his suspended sentence order by failing to turn up for 12 unpaid work appointments and was jailed for eight months.

The court heard that Ashdown had admitted a previous breach of the orde on November 7 last year, and was given an extra 10 hours of unpaid work and warned it was his last chance.

However, he had then missed further unpaid work appointments in November, December and January.

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

