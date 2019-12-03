E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Remand prisoner released by mistake

PUBLISHED: 19:20 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:37 03 December 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 48-year-old man is back behind bars after being mistakenly released from prison.

David Dixey, of London Road, Thetford, was due to have attended Ipswich Crown Court in custody on Monday (December 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing in relation to charges of breaching a criminal behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

When he didn't attend the hearing enquiries were made at the prison where he was being held and no record could be found of him in the system.

You may also want to watch:

Judge David Goodin said Dixie had been remanded in custody by magistrates and the prison had released him by mistake as a result of confusion with another case.

"In order to restore the position ordered by the justices I intend to remand you in custody today to go back to where we would have been before the prison released you in error," said the judge.

The case was adjourned until next Tuesday (December 10) to allow Dixey to be legally represented.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Devastated family’s tribute to ‘kind, helpful, lovely’ Harley

Harley, 12, died following a collision outside his school in Essex Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Schoolgirl describes to jury how she was allegedly sexually assaulted

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Restaurant review: Best restaurant in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor

The grilled salmon at Ocean Fish Platter in Ipswich Picture: Philip Warren

‘I want to compete in Formula 1’ - amazing racer, 15, defies odds to land top karting drive

Jack Ferguson, who suffers from a range of medical conditions, said he is thrilled to be selected for an able-bodied racing team Picture: Jack Ferguson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists