Remand prisoner released by mistake

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 48-year-old man is back behind bars after being mistakenly released from prison.

David Dixey, of London Road, Thetford, was due to have attended Ipswich Crown Court in custody on Monday (December 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing in relation to charges of breaching a criminal behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

When he didn't attend the hearing enquiries were made at the prison where he was being held and no record could be found of him in the system.

Judge David Goodin said Dixie had been remanded in custody by magistrates and the prison had released him by mistake as a result of confusion with another case.

"In order to restore the position ordered by the justices I intend to remand you in custody today to go back to where we would have been before the prison released you in error," said the judge.

The case was adjourned until next Tuesday (December 10) to allow Dixey to be legally represented.