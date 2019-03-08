Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER ©archant2016

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash in Long Melford this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Church Walk at around 10.45am today following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A police spokesman said a man has been injured in the crash.

It is not clear yet how serious his injuries are, but he has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge via air ambulance, the spokesman added.

The A1092 is currently shut in both directions at the High Street turning in Long Melford, between the B1066 towards Glemsford and B1064 for Liston and Foxearth.

Police expect the road to be closed for several hours, and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

Motorists are currently being diverted away from the scene and traffic is very slow through Long Melford as a result.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.46am with reports of a collision in Church Walk, Long Melford.

“We sent an ambulance, two ambulance officers and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“One patient was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD reference number 95 of today, March 21.