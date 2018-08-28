Man in his 40s dies after industrial incident in Haverhill

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have confirmed this afternoon that a man in his 40s has died following a industrial incident at a premises in Iceni Way in Haverhill.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the premises at 1.44pm on Thursday November 22.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A man, in his 40s, had suffered fatal injuries and had died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed. No one else was injured and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Officers are continuing to investigate alongside colleagues from other organisations.”

Emergency services remain at the scene.