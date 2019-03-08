E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested in connection with Needham Market stabbing will face no further action

PUBLISHED: 17:24 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 14 November 2019

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an alleged knife attack in Needham Market will face no further action, police have confirmed.

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam GhaemiPolice at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested following the incident, which happened at 6.10am on Saturday, October 19, in Quinton Road in the Suffolk town.

He was released on police bail until today but Suffolk police have said he will not face any charges at this time.

The alleged victim, Siobhan Phillips, 29, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment and is said to be in a stable condition.

MORE: Boy, 16, appears in court charged with attempted murder of woman

A 16-year-old youth, from Ilford, who cannot be named, has been charged with attempted murder and appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on October 22.

He was then remanded in youth detention to appear that afternoon at Ipswich Crown Court, where Judge Martyn Levett set a provisional trial date for March 16.

The boy was not asked to enter a plea and was further remanded in youth detention to appear before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on January 13.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack with the victim and offender known to each other.

MORE: Police commissioner 'shocked and appalled' at stabbing of woman

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63505/19.

