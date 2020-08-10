E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man dies in the water near Clacton Pier

PUBLISHED: 15:43 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 10 August 2020

A man in his 60s has died after an incident in the waters off the coast of Clacton-on-SeaPicture: RYAN STACEY

A man in his 60s has died after being pulled from the water near to Clacton Pier.

The air ambulance was seen on the beach in Clacton-on-Sea this morning, August 10 Picture: RYAN STACEYThe air ambulance was seen on the beach in Clacton-on-Sea this morning, August 10 Picture: RYAN STACEY

Paramedics and an air ambulance attended on Monday morning, but the man could not be saved.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We were called just after 10.30am on Monday after reports that a man in his 60s had been found just off Clacton Pier in the water.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are treating this as unexplained but not suspicious at this stage.

“Inquires are ongoing.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, a Hazard Area Response Team Vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Marine Parade, Clacton-on-Sea on Monday morning following reports of a man being found in the water.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the patient had died at the scene.”

