News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man in critical condition after being found unconscious in road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:32 PM August 22, 2021   
A man is in hospital after being found with serious head injuries in Newmarket

A man is in hospital after being found with serious head injuries in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 50s is in a critical but stable condition after being found with serious head injuries in Newmarket. 

Officers were called at just after midnight this morning, Sunday, August 22, to reports of a man lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement in Park Lane.

The man was later taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.  

The cause of his injuries is unexplained at this time, with detectives keeping an open mind as to what may have happened to him.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm last night and midnight and saw or heard anything that could assist the investigation.

Any motorists passing through with a dashcam in their vehicle are asked to review the footage and contact officers if they have captured anything of significance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 46171/21.


Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-2 draw with MK Dons unfolded
  2. 2 'We're making mistakes at crucial times' - Cook on 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  3. 3 Stu says: Six observations following 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  1. 4 Suffolk concert cancelled after R&B legend taken to hospital
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Blues players performed in the 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  3. 6 Ipswich Town 2 MK Dons 2: Town twice lose lead as they still wait for win
  4. 7 Car crashes into another vehicle and wall
  5. 8 Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge
  6. 9 Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car
  7. 10 7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia train at Needham Market

Suffolk Live | Updated

Person dies after being hit by train

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Land off Church Road in Bacton which will be developed for 81 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 81 new homes in Mid Suffolk village

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Guests were evacuated from The Mariners Freehouse, Trimely St Mary, after lunch today when a fire br

Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon