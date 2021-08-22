Man in critical condition after being found unconscious in road

Published: 2:32 PM August 22, 2021

A man is in hospital after being found with serious head injuries in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 50s is in a critical but stable condition after being found with serious head injuries in Newmarket.

Officers were called at just after midnight this morning, Sunday, August 22, to reports of a man lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement in Park Lane.

The man was later taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

The cause of his injuries is unexplained at this time, with detectives keeping an open mind as to what may have happened to him.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm last night and midnight and saw or heard anything that could assist the investigation.

Any motorists passing through with a dashcam in their vehicle are asked to review the footage and contact officers if they have captured anything of significance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 46171/21.



