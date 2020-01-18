E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Murder accused is due in court today

PUBLISHED: 08:50 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 18 January 2020

Suffolk police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Archant

A man will appear in court today charged with the murder of a woman in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to Brickfields Avenue in the town on Thursday night to reports that a woman had been stabbed in a property.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended, but the woman died at the scene.

A man was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

Charles Jessop, 28, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, has subsequently been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Saturday January 18.

