Trial date set for man accused of woman’s murder
PUBLISHED: 12:36 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 28 August 2020
The trial of a man accused of murdering a mother-of-two from Newmarket will take place in December.
Charles Jessop, 28, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, is accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket in January.
Police officers were called around 9.30pm on Thursday, January 16 to reports a woman had been stabbed.
Emergency services attended but the woman, Ms Nash, was found with severe injuries and she was later pronounced dead by air ambulance medics.
On Friday August 28 Jessop appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a hearing via a prison video link but this was adjourned for a further case management hearing on November 20.
A previous hearing in June was adjourned to allow psychopharmacological reports to be obtained
Jessop’s trial, which is expected to last three weeks, is scheduled to get underway on December 7.
