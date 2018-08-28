Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 12:14 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:28 24 November 2018

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man in his 70s is in Addenbrookes Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being punched in the head in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Officers were called to Tayfen Road near Bury St Edmunds at 2.30am this morning to reports that a man had been assaulted.

It is believed that the victim had been walking home with his son when they were approached by a man.

An altercation took place and the victim fell to the ground after being punched in the head.

The suspect is said to have run off in the direction of the back of the Wilko carpark.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “As a result of the attack the victim sustained serious, life-threatening head injuries and has been taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.”

The victim’s son also sustained minor injuries.

A description of the man has been released by police.

The suspect is said to be white, in his 20s, of athletic build with a bald head and was wearing a dark quilted jacket and jeans.

A police cordon was in place at the scene to allow for investigative work but has now been removed.

Witnesses or anybody with any information or dash-cam or mobile phone footage captured around the time of the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/67889/18. Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Updated Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

08:52 Dominic Moffitt
The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services were called to the A143 where a Ford Transit van was on fire.

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

41 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s is in Addenbrookes Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being punched in the head in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Suffolk cottage among most ‘instagrammable’ in the country

45 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

A gingerbread cottage tucked away in Suffolk with its own meadows has been ranked one of the top spots to shoot the perfect Instagram snap.

25 Essex libraries at risk of closure in future plans

11:00 piers meyler
Libraries are at risk of closure Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Women and young people will be disproportionally hit by library cuts across Essex, the county council has been told as it warns around a third its libraries could close.

Busy roads and packed trains forecast as fayre attracts festive crowds

09:56 Richard Cornwell
Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will continue over the weekend when heavy traffic is expected.

Traffic in Bury St Edmunds will be at its busiest all year today and tomorrow as tens of thousands of visitors arrive to enjoy the town’s huge Christmas fayre.

See what’s on at the Bury St Edmunds Fayre this weekend

08:49 Will Jefford
Schoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is in full flow with thousands descending on the Suffolk town to get a first taste of Christmas festivity, but what is in store for the weekend?

RSPCA calls for donations as it prepares to help thousands of animals in need

08:38 Dominic Moffitt
The RSPCA received 1,715 calls from people in Suffolk and Essex to their animal cruelty hotline last Christmas Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has revealed it received more than 1,700 calls to its cruelty hotline last Christmas from concerned residents in Suffolk and Essex.

Most read

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

As one flagship Marks and Spencer store moves out, what next for the empty town centre retail space?

Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s shocking’ – Campaigners’ fury after visually impaired woman accused of being ‘fake’

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Updated Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24