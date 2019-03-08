Man dies following crash near Marks Tey railway station

A man in his 50s has died following a crash near Marks Tey railway station.

Police were called to reports of a collision in Station Road, involving a pedestrian and a green Land Rover Discovery, at around 7.25pm on Wednesday, September 11.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the man died in hospital today, Thursday September 12, surrounded by his family.

No-one has been arrested following the collision and Essex Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened, has dash-cam footage of the collision or has any information that could assist officers in their investigation is asked to contact police.

If you have any information, call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 161 of September 11.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org