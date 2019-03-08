Man in his 60s assaulted whilst walking dog

The incident happened at the Reservoir in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A dog walker had to be taken to hospital after being assaulted in Haverhill on Sunday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred at around 4.45pm on Sunday, June 16, at The Reservoir known locally as the floodplain next to the A1307.

The victim - a man aged in his 60s - was out walking his dog, when he was approached by another man who began to argue with him and when the victim tried to get past this man he was assaulted.

You may also want to watch:

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The victim does not fully recall what took place, but suffered a facial injury that required hospital treatment and this injury is consistent with being struck to the head."

The only description of the suspect that police have released is that he was male and accompanied by a woman.

Officers are hoping to trace two men that the victim has a recollection of coming to his assistance as they may be able to help with their enquiries.

The two members of the public - or any other witnesses - are asked to contact Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference 34793/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.