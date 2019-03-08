Partly Cloudy

Man in his 60s assaulted whilst walking dog

PUBLISHED: 18:34 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 17 June 2019

The incident happened at the Reservoir in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A dog walker had to be taken to hospital after being assaulted in Haverhill on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4.45pm on Sunday, June 16, at The Reservoir known locally as the floodplain next to the A1307.

The victim - a man aged in his 60s - was out walking his dog, when he was approached by another man who began to argue with him and when the victim tried to get past this man he was assaulted.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The victim does not fully recall what took place, but suffered a facial injury that required hospital treatment and this injury is consistent with being struck to the head."

The only description of the suspect that police have released is that he was male and accompanied by a woman.

Officers are hoping to trace two men that the victim has a recollection of coming to his assistance as they may be able to help with their enquiries.

The two members of the public - or any other witnesses - are asked to contact Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference 34793/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

