Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after A143 crash

One man was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital after a crash between three motorcycles on the A143 - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A143 at the weekend.

The incident happened at about 3.54pm on Saturday at the junction with Old Bury Road in Palgrave.

A collision between three motorcycles, including a red Honda Fireblade, an orange KTM 250 and a blue Kawasaki ER 500 resulted in paramedics and air ambulance attending the scene.

Police have now confirmed a man in his 50s was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, having suffered life-threatening injuries.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

The two other riders suffered minor injuries, with one taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Road closures were put in place while an investigation was carried out.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference: CAD 244 of June 4.