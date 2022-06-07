News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after A143 crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:43 PM June 7, 2022
One man was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital after a crash between three motorcycles on the A143

One man was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital after a crash between three motorcycles on the A143 - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A143 at the weekend.

The incident happened at about 3.54pm on Saturday at the junction with Old Bury Road in Palgrave.

A collision between three motorcycles, including a red Honda Fireblade, an orange KTM 250 and a blue Kawasaki ER 500 resulted in paramedics and air ambulance attending the scene.

Police have now confirmed a man in his 50s was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, having suffered life-threatening injuries.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

The two other riders suffered minor injuries, with one taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Road closures were put in place while an investigation was carried out.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town
  2. 2 Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer
  3. 3 Superstar Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance
  1. 4 Suffolk man who had sex with teen fined for missing unpaid work
  2. 5 Ball: 'I was intense... my only aim was to play for Man United'
  3. 6 'It is very sad' – Final part of landmark HMS Ganges mast taken down
  4. 7 Mum left in tears as family holiday cancelled twice amid travel chaos
  5. 8 Plans for six homes in south Suffolk village reach next stage
  6. 9 Major road closures to look out for in Suffolk this week
  7. 10 Ranking all of Ipswich Town's managers.... worst to the best

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference: CAD 244 of June 4.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Diss News

Don't Miss

The crowd at Platinum Party at the Palace, Inset: Nandi Bushell

Music

'Wow!' - Ipswich drummer Nandi on performing at Buckingham Palace party

Dolly Carter

person
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Lavenham will be featured on a BBC live broadcast to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Suffolk village to star in live BBC Platinum Jubilee broadcast today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Today's electrical storm from mousehold heath overlooking the cathedral

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon