Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car

Published: 7:22 AM August 20, 2021

The A1017 near Haverhill was closed following the incident (file photo) - Credit: Matthew Usher

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car on the A1017 near Haverhill.

Officers from Suffolk police closed the road at around 10.30pm last night after receiving reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which a police spokesman confirmed are serious.

The road was blocked for several hours following the incident, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 412.



