Man in serious but stable condition after Bury incident

PUBLISHED: 12:03 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 27 November 2018

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man in his 70s who taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

Officers were called at 2.30am to Tayfen Road in the town on Saturday after reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

It is believed the victim was walking home with his son when they were approached by a man.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the man, who was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, is now in a serious but stable condition.

The victim’s son, aged in his 30s, also sustained minor injuries in the alleged incident.

A 23-year-old man, arrested in connection with the incident, has been bailed by police to return on December 22.

Witnesses or anybody with any information or dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/67889/18.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Sunday shoppers can enjoy festive market in December

10:05 Russell Cook
Bury St Edmunds Market. Picture: ARCHANT

Sunday shoppers will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Bury St Edmunds market for four weekends in December.

Autistic man drowned in bath after fake psychiatrist ‘ignored’ family’s requests for assessment

08:34 James Carr
Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

A bogus psychiatrist who practised in the UK for more than 20 years with no qualifications worked at the region’s mental health trust, it has been revealed.

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

08:02 Conor Matchett
Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

7 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

