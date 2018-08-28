Man in serious but stable condition after Bury incident

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man in his 70s who taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

Officers were called at 2.30am to Tayfen Road in the town on Saturday after reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

It is believed the victim was walking home with his son when they were approached by a man.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the man, who was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, is now in a serious but stable condition.

The victim’s son, aged in his 30s, also sustained minor injuries in the alleged incident.

A 23-year-old man, arrested in connection with the incident, has been bailed by police to return on December 22.

Witnesses or anybody with any information or dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/67889/18.