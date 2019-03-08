Man flown to hospital after car collides with tree and catches fire

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a man had to be flown to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a collision.

The collision took place shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday, September 26 on Cranley Gree Road in Eye.

A Volkswagen Golf, left the road, collided with a tree and caught fire.

A man in his 40s was flown to Ipswich Hospital by air ambulance after he sustained injuries that could potentially be life-changing.

A woman in her 30s was also taken to Ipswich Hospital after she sustained non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or the manner of driving of the car beforehand is asked to contact Seargeant Paul Jackson of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing team on 101 quoting CAD 384 of September 26.