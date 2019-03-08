Sunshine and Showers

Police appeal for dash cam footage following serious collision in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 06:53 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 29 May 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Thorpe Road, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Clacton.

Police were called at around 6.10pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, May 28, to reports of a crash in Thorpe Road.

On arrival at the scene, officers found a silver Vauxhall Astra which had come off the road.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The driver, a man in his 20s, had sustained potentially serious pelvis or leg injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"We believe another vehicle, a grey Mercedes people carrier, may have been involved in the incident and we need to trace it."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who may have dash cam footage of either car in the moments before or after the collision.

If you can help, call police on 101 quoting incident 910 of May 28 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day one

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

The Suffolk Show, where tens of thousands will spend tens of millions!

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

High-flying MX action at Blaxhall as Maxxis British Championships back in Suffolk

Suffolk's Lewis Tombs, carrying the hopes of the local fans at Blaxhall Photo: RICK BLYTH

Police appeal for dash cam footage following serious collision in Clacton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Thorpe Road, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A120 near Colchester closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious collision on the A120 westbound Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
