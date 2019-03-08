Police appeal for dash cam footage following serious collision in Clacton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Thorpe Road, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Clacton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 6.10pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, May 28, to reports of a crash in Thorpe Road.

On arrival at the scene, officers found a silver Vauxhall Astra which had come off the road.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The driver, a man in his 20s, had sustained potentially serious pelvis or leg injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"We believe another vehicle, a grey Mercedes people carrier, may have been involved in the incident and we need to trace it."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who may have dash cam footage of either car in the moments before or after the collision.

If you can help, call police on 101 quoting incident 910 of May 28 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.