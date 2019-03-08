Man taken to hospital with injuries to arms and hands after incident

The man was found by emergency services in Mersea Road, and left the scene with injuries to his arms and hands Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man with injuries to his hands and arms was found by police and paramedics.

Essex Police attended an incident in Mersea road, Colchester, about 10.20am on Thursday, May 9, after they became concerned for the safety of a man in the area.

A spokesman for the force said: "We attended and found a man injured.

"He has been taken to hospital with injuries to his arms and hands.

"We do not believe anyone else was involved."

Paramedics for the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire and Rescue crews also went to the scene.

Members of the public reported seeing ambulances driving quickly in Butt Road shortly before the incident.

Disruption to the road caused by the incident has now cleared.