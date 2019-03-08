Sunshine and Showers

Man taken to hospital with injuries to arms and hands after incident

PUBLISHED: 14:08 09 May 2019

The man was found by emergency services in Mersea Road, and left the scene with injuries to his arms and hands Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The man was found by emergency services in Mersea Road, and left the scene with injuries to his arms and hands Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man with injuries to his hands and arms was found by police and paramedics.

Essex Police attended an incident in Mersea road, Colchester, about 10.20am on Thursday, May 9, after they became concerned for the safety of a man in the area.

A spokesman for the force said: "We attended and found a man injured.

"He has been taken to hospital with injuries to his arms and hands.

"We do not believe anyone else was involved."

Paramedics for the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire and Rescue crews also went to the scene.

Members of the public reported seeing ambulances driving quickly in Butt Road shortly before the incident.

Disruption to the road caused by the incident has now cleared.

Suffolk couple's £13k 'disaster' holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

