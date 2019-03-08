Heavy Showers

Man is stabbed in the leg near Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:53 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 10 March 2019

Essex Police are investigating a stabbing in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 21-year-old man is set to make a full recovery after being stabbed in the leg in Clacton.

The victim had been walking along Edith Road with friends in the early hours of this morning when he was set upon by up to seven people who pulled up in two cars.

Officers were called to the scene near to the West Cliff Theatre at about 1am and when they arrived the 21-year-old man was being treated for stab wounds.

A spokesman for Essex Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Jeffries, of Clacton CID, said: “This was an extremely serious incident during which a young man was stabbed.

“Essex Police will not tolerate those who think it is acceptable to use weapons and commit violent crime.

“We are following numerous lines of enquiry and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about those involved - it is only luck that the victim did not receive more serious injuries.”

Officers believe the incident may have been linked to an earlier incident near to the Moon and Starfish pub during which a number of men were involved in an altercation.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact detectives at Clacton CID or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

