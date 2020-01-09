Man jailed for burglary in which firearms were stolen

A man who was involved in a burglary at a Suffolk cottage during which three shotguns and an air rifle were stolen has been jailed for three years.

A resident of Orchard Cottage, North Cove, Ness, Lowestoft, returned home to see a man climbing out of the kitchen window and another man in the garden, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He called 999 as the two men ran off and it was later discovered that three shotguns and an air rifle had been stolen from a gun cabinet as well as more than £200 crash, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Before the court on Thursday (January 9) was Joseph Cartman, 38, of Cavell Road, Norwich, who admitted burglary at Orchard Cottage last year.

Andrew Oliver, for Cartman, said his client had purchased a car from two men he met in prison and when he couldn't pay the full cost he was told he could drive them where they wanted to go or they would take the car back.

"He knew what sort of characters they were and lent himself to this incident," said Mr Oliver.

He said Cartman had a young baby and was keen to turn his life around.