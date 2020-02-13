Man jailed for market day hammer attack told victim: 'I'm going to kill you'

A 25-year-old who attacked a man with a claw hammer before chasing him across Bury St Edmunds' market square in broad daylight has been jailed.

Samuel Ryder, of Firtree Close, Bury St Edmunds, hit Stephen Perrio at least twice with the weapon outside Poundland around 3.45pm on October 16 last year.

On a busy market day in the town, Ryder then proceeded to chase Mr Perrio across the town square with the hammer and was seen by a number of shoppers.

During the chase, Ryder was heard telling Mr Perrio: "I am going to kill you."

A retired police officer witnessed the attack and described the thwacking sound he heard when Ryder struck the victim, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The former officer then repeatedly told Ryder to put the hammer down and followed him into the Cattle Market car park behind the Arc shopping centre.

Ryder then sat on a wall in the car park before the police arrived and he was arrested without further incident, Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said.

Ryder offered no comment in much of his police interview but did claim he was carrying the hammer as he was doing work to his new flat.

He did not offer any explanation as to why he attacked Mr Perrio.

The court heard that Ryder and Mr Perrio were loosely known to each other having shared supported accommodation in Bury St Edmunds at one time.

Mr Perrio did not suffer any lasting injuries, the court heard.

Joanne Eley, defending, said: "There was a gradual decline in his mental health over the past four years.

"He was engaging with mental health services and it is of great regret that he found himself committing this offence in the market place that day."

Judge Emma Peters said: "The fact that this was on market day in broad daylight in front of many shoppers must have been incredibly frightening for them.

"What is most troubling is the chase that took place across the market square where you were heard to shout: 'Do you want some more'.

"This is a very serious incident."

Judge Peters sentenced Ryder to three years and eight months for attempted wounding with intent to cause GBH and one year for possession of an offensive weapon to run concurrently.