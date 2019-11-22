Man jailed for 'nauseating' rape of unwell girl

Rhys Street, 28, was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday November 18. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A man has been jailed for eight years for a rape he committed in 2016 after the victim decided to pursue a prosecution two years later.

Rhys Street, 28, was found guilty on Monday November 18 at Chelmsford Crown Court of raping a young woman in her 20s after pretending to take care of her when she fell unwell.

Street, of Rembrandt Way in Colchester, had denied rape, sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration.

His Honour Judge Turner told Street his conduct was inexcusable: "You took shameful disadvantage of this girl.

"More importantly, you took advantage when she was plainly unwell, you did so nauseatingly under the impression of looking after her.

"Rape is a grave offence, it's difficult to think of a more distressing assault.

"This sort of offence frequently leaves a destructive psychology legacy that will haunt someone for years to come."

As well as his eight year sentence, Street was put on the sex offenders register for life.

Essex Police did not reveal details of the offence but investigating officer Detective Constable Kelly Blackwell said: "This was a disgusting assault where Street used this woman's clear vulnerability to his advantage of her.

"The victim was brave enough to contact us and make a report, but, at the time, didn't wish to progress the investigation any further.

"We gathered the necessary evidence so that when, and if, she felt ready, we were able to take action against the perpetrator.

"Two years on and having made the decision to support a prosecution, we began criminal proceedings against Street.

"Thanks to this woman's bravery, she has not only helped to put Street behind bars but also ensured that he will be a registered sex offender for life, helping to protect other potential victims."