E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for 'nauseating' rape of unwell girl

PUBLISHED: 12:25 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 22 November 2019

Rhys Street, 28, was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday November 18. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Rhys Street, 28, was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday November 18. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A man has been jailed for eight years for a rape he committed in 2016 after the victim decided to pursue a prosecution two years later.

Rhys Street, 28, was found guilty on Monday November 18 at Chelmsford Crown Court of raping a young woman in her 20s after pretending to take care of her when she fell unwell.

Street, of Rembrandt Way in Colchester, had denied rape, sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration.

His Honour Judge Turner told Street his conduct was inexcusable: "You took shameful disadvantage of this girl.

"More importantly, you took advantage when she was plainly unwell, you did so nauseatingly under the impression of looking after her.

"Rape is a grave offence, it's difficult to think of a more distressing assault.

"This sort of offence frequently leaves a destructive psychology legacy that will haunt someone for years to come."

As well as his eight year sentence, Street was put on the sex offenders register for life.

Essex Police did not reveal details of the offence but investigating officer Detective Constable Kelly Blackwell said: "This was a disgusting assault where Street used this woman's clear vulnerability to his advantage of her.

"The victim was brave enough to contact us and make a report, but, at the time, didn't wish to progress the investigation any further.

"We gathered the necessary evidence so that when, and if, she felt ready, we were able to take action against the perpetrator.

"Two years on and having made the decision to support a prosecution, we began criminal proceedings against Street.

"Thanks to this woman's bravery, she has not only helped to put Street behind bars but also ensured that he will be a registered sex offender for life, helping to protect other potential victims."

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Something wasn’t right’ - Ipswich Town legend Jason Dozzell opens up on mental illness after drug driving conviction

Former Ipswich Town footballer Jason Dozzell. Picture: Neil Perry

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019: All the latest news on our live blog

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A&E department fails to meet wait time targets

Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Faulty streetlights fixed after Ipswich roads plunged into darkness

The faulty street lights in Ipswich have now been fixed. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Can you help trace the owners of a stray Lurcher?

A stray Lurcher dog was found close to Blowers Lane near Rushmere – between Lowestoft and Beccles – on Friday, November 22. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists