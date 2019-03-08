Sunny

Predator who raped university student jailed for eight years

PUBLISHED: 15:50 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 18 April 2019

Sultan Mohammed, who was been jailed for eight years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Sultan Mohammed, who was been jailed for eight years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A Colchester man who raped an Essex university student has been jailed for eight years.

The University of Essex in Colchester Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEXThe University of Essex in Colchester Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

Sentencing Sultan Mohammed Judge David Pugh described him as “predatory” and said he had entered the student's room at night while she was asleep and she had woken up to find him having unprotected sex with her.

“Understandably she was frightened and confused,” said the judge.

He said Mohammed had given the victim a false name and had tried to persuade her that they'd met earlier in the evening and she had invited him into her bedroom.

“They were lies to prevent her reporting what you'd done,” said the judge.

He said that after leaving the student's room his actions had been “predatory” as he had continued looking through doors and windows of student accommodation.

Mohammed, 24, of Almond Way, Colchester, denied raping the woman on October 3 last year but was found guilty last week by a jury after a five day trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

In addition to being jailed Mohammed was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely and was made the subject of a restraining order.

The court heard the student woke to find Mohammed, who was naked, raping her and initially “froze” before pushing him off.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said Mohammed had been prowling around the Colchester campus in the early hours of the morning and had “probably been looking for some sort of sexual encounter”.

He said Mohammed had come across an insecure door to student accommodation and entered the unlocked room where the student was asleep and started raping her.

After leaving the woman's room Mohammed, who was not a student at the university, was seen on CCTV trying other doors and windows on the campus.

Giving evidence, Mohammed claimed the woman had invited him into her room and they had flirted with each other before having consensual sex.

Soraya Lawrence, for Mohammed, said he had a degree and had played football for Colchester United when he was aged 15-16.

She described the offence as opportunistic and said Mohammed's family found his behaviour as “inexplicable”.

Following Mohammed's conviction, University of Essex registrar and secretary Bryn Morris said: “This was a devastating incident which left our community in shock.

“Incidents of this kind are extremely rare and we give the highest priority to the safety and welfare of our students and work extremely hard to make the campus a safe and supportive environment.

“The university has taken substantial action as a result of this incident to further enhance the safety and security arrangements in place at each of our three campuses.”

A spokesman for Colchester United said: “Despite Mr Mohammed's claims, we have no records of him representing the football club as a youth team player.”

'An apology would be nice' - Couple's anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

'Business as usual' for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours' objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

