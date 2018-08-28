Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Violent burglar found with sharpened metal weapon in prison cell

PUBLISHED: 15:40 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:46 22 November 2018

Thomas Dale. Picture: Suffolk Police.

Thomas Dale. Picture: Suffolk Police.

Archant

A man jailed for a violent Lowestoft burglary where a man was shot in the head with a BB gun was found with a “sharpened” weapon hidden at Norwich prison, a court heard.

Thomas Dale, 20, who is serving a 10 and a half years, had his cell searched after a tip-off to prison officers by other inmates that he had an improvised weapon.

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, said at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday that prison officers received the information about the weapon while Dale was on B wing at the jail and when approached Dale immediately handed the weapon over to staff.

Mr Oliver said the weapon, which Dale had shown to other prisoners, was a sharpened metal rod with a handle and Dale claimed he had found it in a wash room at the jail. He admitted he had it for protection.

The court heard that Dale had previous convictions for violence, including robbery, and was serving a sentence for aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent after being sentenced in April for the Lowestoft attack.

The court heard the victim, who was staying at a flat in High Street, Lowestoft, suffered pellet wounds to his head and back. One of the pellets was embedded in his head and had to be removed under anaesthetic but another was embedded in his neck and could not be removed.

Sentencing Dale for having a weapon in jail, judge Stephen Holt said that weapons posed a serious problem for prisons and said: “They affect the whole of prison life and are a danger to other inmates and prison officers.”

He imposed a further nine-month jail sentence on Dale, which must be served in addition to the sentence already imposed.

He warned him that if he continued offending his sentences would only get longer, however he accepted that Dale had not brandished the knife or used it

David Stewart, for Dale, said that he found the knife in a washroom.

“He realised his finger prints were on it and put it under his mattress,” he said.

He said he told other prisoners about the weapon but only had it a couple of days.

“The knife was never brandished or used.”

He said Dale was not eligible for parole until 2024 and said that he was already serving a lengthy term for such a young man.

Topic Tags:

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Cold weather and scattered showers expected in Suffolk

33 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Suffolk is braced for single-digit temperatures for the weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Forecasters recommend hats and scarves for high street shoppers looking for Black Friday deals as the next few days are set to be chilly.

Couple heartbroken at baby son’s death back hospice’s Christmas campaign

33 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Joanne and Jonathan Rawlings with James at the EACH Treehouse. Picture: JOANNE RAWLINGS

A couple who lost their baby son at just 18 days old are throwing themselves behind a campaign aiming to brighten children’s lives at Christmas time.

Have you seen Stuart Remer?

35 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Stuart Remer, whose last know address was in Harwich, Essex, is wanted after failing to appear in court in connection with crininal damage. Picture: HERTFORDSHIRE POLICE

A 31-year-old man from Essex has failed to appear in court over criminal damage charges.

Six stories you need to read today

08:25 Jake Foxford
Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.

Everything you need to know about the Sizewell C project

07:48 Katy Sandalls
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

It was announced today that a further consultation will be held into the Sizewell C project in the new year. Ahead of this next step we lay out all the things you need to know about the project and its potential impact on the local area.

Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

07:30 Judy Rimmer
New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24