E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for raping woman in 20s as she walked home

PUBLISHED: 20:14 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:14 04 November 2020

Marian Tanascua, 43 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for rape. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Marian Tanascua, 43 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for rape. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after raping a woman in Witham as she walked home from a friend’s house.

Marian Tanascua, 43 and of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

The convicted rapist was then told that once his jail term was complete, he must spend another eight years on licence.

During the early hours of Tuesday, July 14, a woman, aged in her 20s, was walking home from her friend’s house when she noticed a man behind her, who was acting strangely.

The man walked past her, tripped up and fell to the floor.

As the woman tried to help him up, the man put his arm around her and then kissed her on the cheek and touched her inappropriately. She told the man not to touch her and walked away from him.

The man offered her money for sex and when she said no and continued walking, he became verbally abusive towards her.

He ran up behind the woman, grabbed her hair, pulled her to the ground and raped her.

As soon as the incident was reported, officers quickly arrived and a man was identified and arrested on suspicion of rape.

Tanascua was charged with three counts of rape.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, September 7 and pleaded guilty to all three offences.

Following the conviction, senior investigating officer, detective inspector Greg Wood, said: “I would like to praise the victim for the courage and strength she has shown throughout this ordeal.

“I would like to also thank those members of the public who called police, when something didn’t appear to be right.

“Thanks to those people and the bravery of the victim, we were able to secure a conviction and ensure Marian Tanascua paid the price for this predatory and violent crime.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Man jailed for raping woman in 20s as she walked home

Marian Tanascua, 43 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for rape. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man in 20s arrested on suspicion of child sexual offences

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Colchester on suspicion of a number of child sexual offences. Picture: ARCHANT

Takeaway beer U-turn welcomed but Suffolk landlords in the dark over support

The Greyhound Pub landlord Dan Lightfoot sold 500 takeaway pints a weekend during the first lockdown. Picture: SU ANDERSON

How will the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction help causes here in Suffolk?

An impression of the new playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy Picture: RICHARD WILKINSON