Man jailed after being caught with knife following restaurant disturbance

PUBLISHED: 16:32 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 17 May 2019

Colchester High Street Picture: ARCHANT

Colchester High Street Picture: ARCHANT

A man found with a knife in his pocket after a restaurant disturbance in Colchester town centre has been jailed.

Simon King, 56, of Crouch Street, Colchester, was jailed for six months at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

Essex Police were called about a disturbance at a restaurant in High Street around 11.40pm on Sunday, June 17 last year.

King was seen walking away from the restaurant and was detained. During a search, officers found a knife with a locking mechanism in his pocket.

The knife was seized and will now be destroyed.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, said: "This sentence sends out a clear message that if you carry a knife, you will be stopped, searched and arrested.

"My officers are out every day looking for criminals who carry knives. In this case, King claimed he was simply carrying a craft knife and never intended to use it to injury and threaten someone.

"However, he still went out in public and had a dangerous weapon on him. There are simply no excuses and he will now face the consequences of his actions."

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

