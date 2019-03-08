'There is nothing I can say. I'm guilty'

A man who hid drugs in a crisp packet while visiting his brother at a Suffolk prison has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Officers at Highpoint Prison at Stradishall saw Alexander Gibb put something in a crisp packet while he was at a counter in the prison before leaving the packet on his brother's table.

The crisp packet was seized by prison officers who had been keeping an eye on Gibb and he was arrested, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He claimed that someone had given him the drugs at the counter and that he didn't know what the tablets were, said Peter Gair, prosecuting.

Gibb, 22, of no fixed address, admitted taking four Buprenorphine tablets, which are Class C drugs into the prison in December 2017 and was jailed for 16 weeks to run concurrently with a three year jail term he is currently serving for robbery.

Gibb, who was not legally represented in court, said his release date from the sentence for robbery was January next year.

Asked by Judge John Devaux if he wanted to say anything before he was sentenced: "To be honest there's nothing I can say. I'm guilty."