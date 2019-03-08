E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Shop raider who threatened assistant is jailed

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who threatened to kill a garage shop assistant during a late night robbery in Lowestoft has been jailed for three years and four months.

The victim was working alone behind the counter at the BP filling station in Jubilee Way, Lowestoft, when a man came to the shop door, which was locked, and asked to buy a crate of beer, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The assistant unlocked the door to let the man in but almost immediately two other men, including Jason Harvey, had followed him into the premises, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Harvey picked up two crates of beer and tried to leave through the door without paying for them but was unable to get out because he pushed the door instead of pulling it open.

He shouted at the assistant to open the door then kicked it, breaking the glass in the bottom panel.

You may also want to watch:

He then threw a crate of beer towards the till, grabbed hold of an ice cream machine and pushed it towards the assistant.

Harvey, who also smashed a bottle against a lottery machine, then approached the assistant and threatened to kill him if he didn't open the door before walking up to him and punching him in the chest, said Mr Crimp.

Harvey, 26, of London Road North, Lowestoft, admitted robbery on August 14 and using threatening words and behaviour.

Mr Crimp said the threatening behaviour offence related to offensive comments Harvey had made to a police officer who had arrested him for the robbery when he saw her several days later in the town centre.

In a statement read to the court the victim of the robbery said he had lost confidence since the offence.

Lori Tucker, for Harvey, said her client had gone to the garage to get alcohol because his father was terminally ill.

She said he believed the shop assistant had deliberately locked the door but he denied saying he would kill him.

She said Harvey claimed he had pushed the assistant in the chest and denied punching him.

