Jail for man who broke into house and sexually assaulted woman

PUBLISHED: 15:01 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 07 November 2019

Lewis Caruth who has been jailed for three years after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a woman Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Lewis Caruth who has been jailed for three years after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a woman Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A man has been jailed after breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her.

Lewis Caruth, 31, of Upper Norwood, broke into the home of the victim, in Halstead, on the morning of May 19 this year.

Caruth woke up a friend of the victim staying at the house before he made his way into the lounge.

The victim was grabbed by Caruth, who touched her breast and buttock before kissing her and leaving the scene.

Caruth was found guilty of trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a sexual offence by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was jailed for three years, placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely and given an indefinite restraining order.  Investigating Officer DC Gavin Tuck said: "Caruth turned up the address uninvited and let himself in before startling a friend of the victim, who saw him walking around the house.

"When the victim came to confront him, she was sexually assaulted by Caruth after he had grabbed her and kissed her.

"I would like to thank the victim, witness and her family for their support throughout this case."

