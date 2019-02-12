Sunny

Man who died after silo fall named as 79-year-old farmer

PUBLISHED: 11:46 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 15 February 2019

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Archant

A 79-year-old man who died after falling into a silo on a Hestley Green farm had “tremendous influence” in the community, according to those who knew him.

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Tributes have been pouring in for a man killed in an industrial accident in Hestley Green, near Eye.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at around 6pm on Thursday evening following reports of an industrial accident at Edwards farm in Rishangles Lodge.

A man in his 70s, identified locally as John Edwards, fell into a silo and died at the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed next of kin have been informed and nobody else was injured in the incident.

Paying tribute to Mr Edwards, Marion Ravenhill, chairman of Thorndon Parish Council, said: “The parish council will be very saddened by the news.

“He was a tremendous influence in the community and would help out in circumstances where others would not have.

“He would do anything to help anybody at any time.

“It is a really difficult time.”

She also offered her sincere condolences to Mr Edwards’ family.

Brian Farquhar, parish councillor and secretary at All Saints’ Church in Thorndon, added: “I am very sorry to hear about that. It caught me by surprise.”

Mr Farquhar said he and his wife heard “all the noise and all the fire engines” while they were eating dinner.

“He was an extremely nice fellow,” he added.

“I am hoping he wasn’t in distress for too long.”

Local resident Paul Pyrke, of Hall Road in Hestley Green, said he was shocked to hear the news.

“We’ve lived here for coming up to a year,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful place, it’s nice.

“It’s very sad that this happened to the couple on the farm.

“We didn’t actually see anything last night because it’s so dark out here but it’s shocking.”

Andrew Stringer, county councillor for the Thorndon parish, said that while he didn’t know Mr Edwards personally, he had heard how helpful he was in the community.

“Obviously accidents are now increasingly rare, so they are tragic when they actually happen,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the family and all concerned.”

He said he also wanted to thank the fire service for their diligent work in such unpleasant circumstances.

Edwards farm said they did not wish to comment on the incident at this time.

Man who died after silo fall named as 79-year-old farmer

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

