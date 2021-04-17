Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing Stowmarket man

Published: 9:27 PM April 17, 2021

Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 49-year-old man from Stowmarket.

Glen Crowe was last seen leaving on foot around 7.20pm tonight from the Navigation Approach area of Stowmarket.

Mr Crowe is described as a white, 5ft 10in tall, stocky build, with short brown hair and a short grey/brown beard.

He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a grey hoody and a green army style fleece.

Suffolk police is appealing for help to trace Mr Crowe and a spokesman for the force said officers are "extremely concerned" for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD SC-17042021-292.



