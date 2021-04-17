Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing Stowmarket man
Published: 9:27 PM April 17, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 49-year-old man from Stowmarket.
Glen Crowe was last seen leaving on foot around 7.20pm tonight from the Navigation Approach area of Stowmarket.
Mr Crowe is described as a white, 5ft 10in tall, stocky build, with short brown hair and a short grey/brown beard.
He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a grey hoody and a green army style fleece.
Suffolk police is appealing for help to trace Mr Crowe and a spokesman for the force said officers are "extremely concerned" for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD SC-17042021-292.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk actress Helen McCrory dies following cancer battle
- 2 Frustrated Suffolk farmer returns dumped items to householders
- 3 Cook discusses Chambers' future after captain dropped at Charlton
- 4 'It was a tiny step forwards' - Cook on 0-0 draw at Charlton
- 5 Matchday Live: Updates as Town travel to The Valley to face Charlton
- 6 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
- 7 Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett dies
- 8 Death of 'loving' Suffolk woman in crash was 'unmitigated tragedy'
- 9 Why are 3,500 homes stood empty in Suffolk?
- 10 Shopper eschew Suffolk's smaller towns to hit Primark