Man spotted lying on mattress hanging out of car boot

A Suffolk driver has been reported for "numerous offences" after his car was stopped in Haverhill Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A Suffolk driver has been reported for numerous offences after a passenger was spotted lying on a mattress in the back of their car - with their feet hanging out the boot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say a man was found inside the car, laying on the mattresses Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Police say a man was found inside the car, laying on the mattresses Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The Ford Fiesta was pulled over in Haverhill on Wednesday afternoon, June 25, after police spotted two mattresses and two chairs unsecured and hanging from its boot.

On stopping the car, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police team found a man was lying on one of the mattresses.

The driver is said to not have had insurance and has been reported for “numerous” offences, the team said on Twitter.

Suffolk police have been approached for more information.