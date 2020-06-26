Man spotted lying on mattress hanging out of car boot
PUBLISHED: 12:40 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 26 June 2020
A Suffolk driver has been reported for numerous offences after a passenger was spotted lying on a mattress in the back of their car - with their feet hanging out the boot.
The Ford Fiesta was pulled over in Haverhill on Wednesday afternoon, June 25, after police spotted two mattresses and two chairs unsecured and hanging from its boot.
On stopping the car, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police team found a man was lying on one of the mattresses.
The driver is said to not have had insurance and has been reported for “numerous” offences, the team said on Twitter.
Suffolk police have been approached for more information.
