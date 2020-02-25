E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trial of man accused of child sex offences begins

25 February, 2020 - 05:30
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man facing a string of historic child sex offences against four alleged victims has gone on trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Stephen Gallagher, 53, of Normandy Avenue, Colchester, is accused of 15 offences, which include rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, and sexual activity with a child.

The offences date back more than 15 years, the court heard.

The jury were sworn in yesterday and barrister Stephen Rose opened the case for the prosecution.

He told the court the charges related to four alleged victims.

Police first learned of allegations in 2016 after one of the alleged victims came forward, Mr Rose told the jury.

Judge Rupert Overbury told the jury that the trial was expected to last around two weeks.

Gallagher, who is represented by barrister Barry Gilbert, denies the charges.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Struggling hospital’s bill for medical mistakes 10 times higher than last year

From left to right: Pippa Travis-Williams with son Henry, who died aged 21, the headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Bottom left: Lucy Wheatley, daughter of Sheila Coley who died at the West Suffolk Hospital, shown bottom right Pictures: ARCHANT/SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Driver four times over drink-drive limit given 12-week suspended sentence

Andrius bartninkas appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Trial of man accused of child sex offences begins

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24