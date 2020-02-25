Trial of man accused of child sex offences begins

A man facing a string of historic child sex offences against four alleged victims has gone on trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Stephen Gallagher, 53, of Normandy Avenue, Colchester, is accused of 15 offences, which include rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, and sexual activity with a child.

The offences date back more than 15 years, the court heard.

The jury were sworn in yesterday and barrister Stephen Rose opened the case for the prosecution.

He told the court the charges related to four alleged victims.

Police first learned of allegations in 2016 after one of the alleged victims came forward, Mr Rose told the jury.

Judge Rupert Overbury told the jury that the trial was expected to last around two weeks.

Gallagher, who is represented by barrister Barry Gilbert, denies the charges.