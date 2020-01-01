E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man admits child pornography offences

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Suffolk man who downloaded thousands of indecent images of children over a 10-year-period has been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 57-year-old David Sharpe, of Boxford Court, Haverhill.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of a child between November 22 2005 and July 16 2015.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said images found on hard drives belonging to Sharpe included 55 still images and one movie in the most serious level A category, 262 images and 37 movies in the level B category, and 59,999 images and 125 movies were in the lowest level C category.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until February 3 to allow Sharpe to be legally represented and for a basis of plea to be presented to the court.

The court heard that although Sharpe accepted the number of category A images, the number of category B and C images was disputed.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

