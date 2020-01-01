Man admits child pornography offences

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Suffolk man who downloaded thousands of indecent images of children over a 10-year-period has been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 57-year-old David Sharpe, of Boxford Court, Haverhill.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of a child between November 22 2005 and July 16 2015.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said images found on hard drives belonging to Sharpe included 55 still images and one movie in the most serious level A category, 262 images and 37 movies in the level B category, and 59,999 images and 125 movies were in the lowest level C category.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until February 3 to allow Sharpe to be legally represented and for a basis of plea to be presented to the court.

The court heard that although Sharpe accepted the number of category A images, the number of category B and C images was disputed.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis.